Wild: A 63 Year Old Woman Dies After Being Impaled By Beach Umbrella In Garden City!
A South Carolina woman (Tammy Perreault ) died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by a gust of wind on Garden City beach. The woman was struck and impaled by the umbrella and taken to the emergency room, but ultimately died from chest trauma at 1:30 p.m.
Posted by Joe
