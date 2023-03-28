Dope: New Orleans Teens Make Historical Mathematical Discovery Unproven In 2,000 Years!

Two New Orleans high school seniors who say they have proven Pythagorass theorem by using trigonometry which academics for two millennia have thought to be impossible are being encouraged by a prominent US mathematical research organization to submit their work to a peer-reviewed journal. Calcea Johnson and NeKiya Jackson, who are students of St Marys Academy, recently gave a presentation of their findings at the American Mathematical Society south-eastern chapters semi-annual meeting in Georgia. They were reportedly the only two high schoolers to give presentations at the meeting attended by math researchers from institutions including the universities of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. And they spoke about how they had discovered a new proof for the Pythagorean theorem. The 2,000-year-old theorem established that the sum of the squares of a right triangles two shorter sides equals the square of the hypotenuse the third, longest side opposite the shapes right angle. Legions of schoolchildren have learned the notation summarizing the theorem in their geometry classes: a2+b2=c2.Posted by Joe