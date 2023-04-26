The Disrespect On Another Level: Woman Says Squatters Caused Almost $38K In Damages After Getting Them Kicked Out!
To Patti Peeples' surprise, two women and a dog with ten puppies were living inside a home she renovated. Peeples says she and her business partner had several confrontations with the women who claimed they had a right to be there because they had a lease. It took weeks before a court ordered the local sheriff to remove the squatters and return possession to the rightful owners. When Peeples returned to the house, she found that it was trashed with damages totaling almost $38,000. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS