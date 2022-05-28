Wild: Foreign Fighters In Ukraine Strike A Russian BTR-80 With A Matador Rocket Launcher!
Foreign fighters/volunteers (American, British etc.) in Ukraine targeted a Russian BTR-80 APC with a MATADOR RW-90 rocket launcher, damaging it. Note that the first volunteer with the RPG-75M appears to fail to function correctly. After the shot was taken the fighters fall back. Posted By Persist
