Did You Know Tortoises Get This Big & Over 114 Years Old!
"These giant tortoises are native to the Aldabra atoll, part of the Seychelles islands, off the northern coast of Madagascar. Males can grow to over 4 feet in length. Females are much smaller. Tank, closest to the camera, is a whopping 550 lbs and is 56 years old this year. Orville is the tortoise beside him, and moves pretty well for being 114! Samson, 31, is already over by the food pile munching lettuce." - Reptile Gardens
