Gah Damn: Lion Attacks Russian Circus Performer, His Wife Rushes To Save Him!
Alexey Makarenko, 42, was entertaining an audience of parents and children at the 1,200-seat Sochi State Circus when two male lions turned on each other. He stepped in to stop the brawl but a third lion leaped on him from behind before dragging him to the ground and mauling him inside the caged arena. His wife Olga Borisova, 43, rushed over with a whip to scare the beast as staff went into emergency mode. Posted By Persist
