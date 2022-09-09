Dude Got Banned From Driving After Insane GTA Style Jump In Minivan!

Another driver's dashcam captured 18-year-old Ryan Lamb catching some major air in his van as he ran straight over a roundabout on the A11 in Norfolk.



The incident occurred as he was heading to the Sundown music festival at the Norfolk Showground when he failed to stop at the 'Stag' roundabout. Lamb claims he simply did not see the roundabout coming, and couldn't slow down in time. There were two other teenagers in the car with him, all escaped without injuries.



After authorities saw the footage, Lamb was disqualified from driving or obtaining a license for 12 months, he was also ordered to perform 80 hours of unpaid work some small fines. Once he is eligible again, he must also complete an extended driving test in order to regain his license. Posted By Ghost