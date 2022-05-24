Horrible: 14 Children, 1 Teacher Shot & Killed At Texas Elementary School By 18-Year-Old Gunman!

Fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, he said. The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire. Posted By Persist

