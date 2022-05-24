Horrible: 2 Dead, Several Hospitalized In Shooting At Texas Elementary School!
A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, left at least two dead and injured more than a dozen others, including students. The suspect was taken into custody, according to the Uvalde Police Department. Two people died in the school shooting, and the hospital received 14 children who were being treated for various injuries. Posted By Persist
