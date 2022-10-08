Wait, What? President Biden Says "Let Me Start Off With Two Words"

President Joe Biden made yet another verbal slip-up while speaking about the economy. This time it was Biden telling a Maryland crowd, "Let me start off with two words & proceeds to say 3 words :made in America". The White House dismissed the verbal mishap, claiming the recently deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was "top of mind" for the president. Posted By Persist

