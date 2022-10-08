Wait, What? President Biden Says "Let Me Start Off With Two Words"
President Joe Biden made yet another verbal slip-up while speaking about the economy. This time it was Biden telling a Maryland crowd, "Let me start off with two words & proceeds to say 3 words :made in America". The White House dismissed the verbal mishap, claiming the recently deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was "top of mind" for the president. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS