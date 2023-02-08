Donald Trump Gets Sturdy To Trump Dance Remix By MAGA Jackson & Loza Alexander [Sponsored]

BROKEN? 1,515 views

Tik Tok is going viral again with the #Trump Dance Challenge. Make sure you get on TikTok and complete the challenge. Is this the new dance for the elections for 2024? Will Trump win the house this time?

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@magajackson5?_t=8Zc0TRO71jS&_r=1

Youtube
https://youtube.com/@MagaJackson

Instagram
https://instagram.com/magajacksonofficial?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc=

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)

Comments Disabled!!

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS