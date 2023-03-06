Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Voice Cast: Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, John Cena, Post Malone & More) (Teaser Trailer)
TThe star-studded voice cast for Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been revealed, and it includes Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, Hannibal Buress, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, and more. Set to be released in theaters on August 4, 2023. Posted By Persist
