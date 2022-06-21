World Swimming Governing Body Bans Trans Athletes!
World swimming’s governing body effectively banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events on Sunday. Fina members at the organisation’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5 per cent in favour of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. “This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for Fina president Husain Al-Musallam. Posted By PSmooth
