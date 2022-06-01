Electric Bus Erupts Into Huge Fire After Battery Explodes!
An Electric Bus Caught Fire After Battery Explosion in Paris
This line 71 bus caught fire in the 13th arrondissement of Paris in the morning, mobilizing around thirty workers, according to the firefighters contacted by Le Parisien. It is a 100% electric vehicle, from the Bolloré brand Bluebus 5SE series, like the bus that burned down at the beginning of April .
This afternoon, the RATP decided to temporarily withdraw from circulation the 149 Bolloré electric bluebuses that circulate on its network. Posted By Ghost
