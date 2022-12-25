Dope: Patriots Fan Who Kept His Cool With Annoying Raiders Couple Gets Personally Invited By Robert Kraft To Watch New England's Game!
Video. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited Jerry Edmond the fan who was harassed at the end of the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Kraft greeted Edmond before the game at Gillette and had another surprise for him. He invited Edmond to watch the game in the owner’s suite rather than sit in the chilly conditions at Gillette Stadium. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS