Those Wings Must Have Been Good: School Lunch Lady Stole 11K Cases Of Chicken Wings Worth $1.5 Million!
Cook County prosecutors have charged the former head of food services at a south suburban school district of engaging in a massive embezzlement scheme in which she allegedly stole more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings and $1.5 million in taxpayer funds over a 19-month period. Posted By Persist
