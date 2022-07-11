Gas Prices Got People Finessing: Man Seen On Camera Switching Gas Pump Nozzles!
Shocking video posted online shows a man caught on camera swapping gas pumps at an AMPM station. What happens is you *think* you’re putting gas into your car, but the alleged thief has your nozzle and is putting gas into their car while you’re paying for it. Roseville police are warning of a possible increase in gas theft. “They, on the other side of the island, are actually using your nozzle to steal gas. We’ve seen a few cases historically where this has worked and we have been able to fortunately catch people,” said Rob Baquera with Roseville Police. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS