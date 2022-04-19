Just Like That: Airline Passengers Throw Away Masks As Mandate Is Revoked!
Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the federal mask mandate on airplanes, trains and buses "exceeded" the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' (CDC) authority. Following the ruling, the Transit Security Administration (TSA) said it would not enforce the mandate and airlines quickly announced that masking is now optional. Posted By Persist
