Scream VI - Prepare FRIDAY [Paramount Pictures]
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@screammovies
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/screammovies/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScreamMovies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScreamMovies
Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries.
Connect with Paramount Pictures Online:
Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@paramountpics
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS