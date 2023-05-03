"I'd Rather Be Safe Than Sorry" Deontay Wilder Arrested For Possession Of A Concealed Weapon, Faces Up To 3 Years In Prison!
The 37-year-old boxer was arrested and later released in Los Angeles according following a routine traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon during the stop. "Id rather be safe than sorry. The End," Wilder tweeted after the arrest. Via SportingNews. Posted By Persist
