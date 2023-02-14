SMH: Florida Rapper Charged With Shooting Pregnant Girlfriend 3 Days After He Was Acquitted Of Double-Murder!

Florida rapper has been charged with shooting dead his pregnant girlfriend, three days after he was acquitted of murdering two men in a recording studio in 2020. Billy Bennett Adams III, 25, allegedly lay in wait for Alana Sims, 22, on January 30 - having told her that they were going to a party to celebrate his acquittal. Police said Adams killed Sims because he did not want to be in her life and he was not ready to have a child. Posted By Persist

