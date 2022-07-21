Close Call: 4-Year-Old Shoots Gun While Police Officers Arrest His Father!

BROKEN? 4,061 views

Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Midvale McDonald’s where a 4-year-old shot a gun while in the back seat of a car. Johnson had two children in the car at the time, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old. Officers issued several commands for Johnson to get out of the car, but he was non-compliant. Police then opened Johnson’s front driver’s door, pulling him out. As officers were trying to take Johnson into custody, an officer who turned around saw a gun pointing out of the back window screaming “gun,” moments before the 4-year-old fired at officers. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS