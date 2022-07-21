Close Call: 4-Year-Old Shoots Gun While Police Officers Arrest His Father!
Police have released body cam footage from an incident at a Midvale McDonald’s where a 4-year-old shot a gun while in the back seat of a car. Johnson had two children in the car at the time, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old. Officers issued several commands for Johnson to get out of the car, but he was non-compliant. Police then opened Johnson’s front driver’s door, pulling him out. As officers were trying to take Johnson into custody, an officer who turned around saw a gun pointing out of the back window screaming “gun,” moments before the 4-year-old fired at officers. Posted By Persist
