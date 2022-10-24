Burning Up: Trooper's Taser Sets Motorcyclist On Fire During Police Pursuit!
The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames. The trooper dashcam footage shows a trooper yelling at the man to stop and saying he was deploying his taser. That appears to be the point at which the man becomes engulfed in flames. State investigators claim the man had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, causing the fireball that quickly spread on the man. Posted By Persist
