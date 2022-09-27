Dope: Man In Jetpack Delivering Orders In Saudi Arabia!

Social media users have shared a video clip of a man in jetpack delivering item at a highrise in Saudi Arabia.



According to the circulating video, the deliveryman uses an engine to fly and moves from one tower to another to deliver an order.



While it was not clear details about the delivery company, or the location of the delivery.



The video highlights the use of drones by some restaurants around the world to deliver pizza and food orders, as it locates customers via GPS and video cameras to ensure that they reach the correct recipient in a short period of less than a quarter of an hour for delivery.



It is noteworthy that the global food delivery industry is growing by 10% annually, and the size of this market is expected to reach $365 billion by 2030, while the Middle East and North Africa is not isolated from this trend, as the sector's revenues exceeded $9 billion in March 2021, an increase of about 75% compared to March 2020.