Crazy: Woman Calls 911 Before Being Buried Alive By Estranged Husband ... Luckily Escapes!
A Washington state woman was stabbed, then buried alive by her estranged husband — but she managed to survive the terrifying ordeal by squirming around the shallow grave for hours to keep the dirt off her face. She said she managed to call 911 with her Apple Watch and sent a notification to her emergency contacts when he left the bedroom after duct-taping her. Posted By Persist
