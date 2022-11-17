Terrified Students Scatter As Gunfire Erupts During Football Game In North Carolina, 1 Person Shot!

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Video taken at a junior high football game shows the terrifying moments of gunfire erupting and students in the field scattering for shelter, screaming. People at the scene reported hearing several gunshots, and seeing a suspect dressed in black.



Several video clips were posted to Facebook by witnesses within minutes of the shooting. Footage shows students kneeling for what appears to be a trophy ceremony when gunshots ring through the football stadium at Lumberton Senior High School during a junior high championship football game.



The students on the field were from Lumberton Junior High and St. Pauls Middle School.



At the end of the video, a student can be heard shouting, "Get down, Mr. Weller!" and then seen pulling a man to the ground. Comments on Facebook are praising his actions as being heroic.



One person was confirmed to have been shot. Upon arrival to the school, Lumberton police officers found a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.



She was taken by helicopter to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim's name is being withheld as of Thursday morning.