Oldest Dog In The World Sets A Record At The Age Of 30! (216 In Dog Years)
Bobi has been officially confirmed as the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records. Born in Portugal in 1992, Bobi lives with human Leonel Costa. "We are really happy and grateful to have Bobi with us after 30 years", said Leonel. Leonel believes that living free in nature, without being tied to chains, and being fed healthy food, in addition to love, helped Bobi to have a longer life! "I believe Bobi deserves this Guinness World Records title and I, as his owner, have a duty to give him all the best and honor him in every way for this success in life", completed Leonel. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS