It's Bout To Get Crazy: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Nuclear Attack Readiness After US/South Korea War Games!
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for nuclear attack readiness against the United States and South Korea to deter war, accusing both countries of expanding joint military drills involving American nuclear assets, Kim's remarks came as North Korea conducted two days of military exercises "simulating a nuclear counterattack". Posted By Persist
