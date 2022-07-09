Pilot Makes Heart-Stopping Emergency Landing On Highway!
Pilot Vincent Fraser made an emergency landing on a busy four-lane highway in North Carolina. It all started when Fraser was flying with his father-in-law over the Great Smoky Mountains when the single-engine plane suddenly failed. He was able to dodge power lines to make the emergency landing. Fraser was also able to land the aircraft without hitting a single-vehicle. Incredibly, he just got his pilot's license last October and has clocked under 100 hours in the air. Posted By Ghost
