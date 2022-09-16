"This Semi Has Lost Its Load" Semi Filled With Sex Toys & Lube Overturns On I-40!
A semi overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators and lube all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours. It started out innocently enough, with a “breaking news” bulletin about the traffic accident, and how it might impact the morning commute. But just seconds into describing the scene, Gardner shared that the semi had overturned and “lost its load". Posted By Persist
