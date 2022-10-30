Sickening: Man Refused Sex By Girlfriend Decapitates Her Before Stabbing Corpse Over 100 Times!
A man who was refused sex by his girlfriend decapitated her before stabbing her over 100 times. Justin Fields, 38, from Alabama, US, hacked off the head of Tammy Bailey, 52, and at least one limb before repeatedly stabbing her on the evening of Friday October 21. The Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon revealed he stabbed and dismembered his live-in girlfriend in their home with a ferocious attack when she was probably already dead. Posted BY Persist
