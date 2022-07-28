All Bad: Family Sues Funeral Home For $50 Million After Wrong Body Was Placed In The Casket!
A grieving family is suing a New Jersey funeral home that put the wrong body on display in their mother's casket and blamed her differing appearance on the work of embalmers. The family of Kyung Ja Kim, 93, claims another woman bearing the same last name was dressed in her clothing and placed in her casket after her death. Posted By Persist
