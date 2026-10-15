DJ KHALED RESTAURANT? Food Reviewer Says A Restaurant Tied To DJ Khaled Threatened Him Over A Bad Review: "You Playing With The Right One!

By Thrillz
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14,190
date submitted
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The Panic In Their Eyes: YouTubers Get Pressed By Rolling 60s While Doing A Food Review At A Fast Food Restaurant!

The Panic In Their Eyes: YouTubers Get Pressed By Rolling 60s While Doing A Food Review At A Fast Food Restaurant!

views
169,350
date submitted
T-Pain Says F**k DJ Khaled While Speaking On Fake Friends In The Industry!

"NOBODY IS YOUR BROTHER" T-Pain Says F**k DJ Khaled While Speaking On Fake Friends In The Industry!

views
94,184
date submitted
His Review Gonna Be Crazy: DoorDash Driver Eats A Customer's Order After Only Getting A $1 Tip!

His Review Gonna Be Crazy: DoorDash Driver Eats A Customer's Order After Only Getting A $1 Tip!

views
75,011
date submitted
That Stone Cold Glass Shatter: Car Crashes Into Restaurant During Food Review!

CRAZY That Stone Cold Glass Shatter: Car Crashes Into Restaurant During Food Review!

views
93,431
date submitted
Florida Man Tries To Pump Gas, Florida Cop Tries To Pump Him Full Of Lead After Mistaking The Gas Nozzle For A Gun In The Dumbest Standoff Ever!

GAS PUMP GONE WRONG Florida Man Tries To Pump Gas, Florida Cop Tries To Pump Him Full Of Lead After Mistaking The Gas Nozzle For A Gun In The Dumbest Standoff Ever!

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96,341
date submitted
“You’re Getting One Right To The Chest” Sheriff’s Deputy Threatens To Shoot Man For Sitting In His Parked Car During Live Stream!

“You’re Getting One Right To The Chest” Sheriff’s Deputy Threatens To Shoot Man For Sitting In His Parked Car During Live Stream!

views
104,141
date submitted
Marketing 101: DJ Khaled Had To Make Sure His Collab With Drake Was Known!

Marketing 101: DJ Khaled Had To Make Sure His Collab With Drake Was Known!

views
60,423
date submitted
Dude Got Caught Cheating With His Side Chick In The Background Of A Food Review Video!

CRAZY WAY TO GET CAUGHT Dude Got Caught Cheating With His Side Chick In The Background Of A Food Review Video!

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89,248
date submitted
Michael Wolff Dares Trump: "Sue Me, I've Got Nothing To Hide, But You Do!" Claims Epstein Ties

MICHAEL WOLFF FIRES BACK Michael Wolff Dares Trump: "Sue Me, I've Got Nothing To Hide, But You Do!" Claims Epstein Ties

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59,343
date submitted
He Folded For A Spicy Deluxe: Accused Serial Killer Chows Down On Fast Food After Confessing To Murders!

He Folded For A Spicy Deluxe: Accused Serial Killer Chows Down On Fast Food After Confessing To Murders!

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115,793
date submitted
Super Petty: Restaurant Owner Hands Over Food To Customer Without Accepting Payment First So They Did This!

Super Petty: Restaurant Owner Hands Over Food To Customer Without Accepting Payment First So They Did This!

views
340,507
date submitted
Wear Ya Kicks: DJ Khaled Shows What Happened To The Soles Of His Nike Air Yeezy Shoes After Shelving Them For Over A Decade!

Wear Ya Kicks: DJ Khaled Shows What Happened To The Soles Of His Nike Air Yeezy Shoes After Shelving Them For Over A Decade!

views
207,140
date submitted
Come On Mayne: President Biden Speaks On The Maui Fire That Killed 500+ By Telling A Story Of How He Almost Lost His Corvette In A House Fire!

Come On Mayne: President Biden Speaks On The Maui Fire That Killed 500+ By Telling A Story Of How He Almost Lost His Corvette In A House Fire!

views
154,144
date submitted
DJ Khaled Teams Up With Ashton Hall To Get On A Serious Run!

ANOTHER ONE DJ Khaled Teams Up With Ashton Hall To Get On A Serious Run!

views
54,319
date submitted
Each One Teach One.. Pastor Dropping Wisdom To A Group Of Atlanta Water Boys Who Threatened His Life!

Each One Teach One.. Pastor Dropping Wisdom To A Group Of Atlanta Water Boys Who Threatened His Life!

views
233,803
date submitted
He's Not Playing With Him: Dude Gets Taped Up To A Pole After Forgetting To Pay Off A Debt!

He's Not Playing With Him: Dude Gets Taped Up To A Pole After Forgetting To Pay Off A Debt!

views
226,309
date submitted
T-Pain Says DJ Khaled Doesn’t Mess With Him! It All Started When He Used Ace Hood In A Smear Campaign Against Future

T-Pain Says DJ Khaled Doesn’t Mess With Him! It All Started When He Used Ace Hood In A Smear Campaign Against Future

views
82,737
date submitted
Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

Just Sad: Car Community Legend Took His Own Life After He Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On Him!

views
628,070
date submitted
He's A Menace: Dude Had Everybody Shook With This Theme Park Ride Prank!

He's A Menace: Dude Had Everybody Shook With This Theme Park Ride Prank!

views
90,928
date submitted
Can't Make This Sh*t Up: Dude Left A Negative Review For This Restaurant On Google And Now The Owner Wants To Fight Him!

Can't Make This Sh*t Up: Dude Left A Negative Review For This Restaurant On Google And Now The Owner Wants To Fight Him!

views
117,238
date submitted
Turned Him Into A Raccoon: You Don’t Have To Worry About Him Ever Touching Something That’s Not His Anymore!

Turned Him Into A Raccoon: You Don’t Have To Worry About Him Ever Touching Something That’s Not His Anymore!

views
143,611
date submitted
Was It Worth It? Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Cross The Atlantic In A Human-Powered "Hamster Wheel"

Was It Worth It? Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Cross The Atlantic In A Human-Powered "Hamster Wheel"

views
110,828
date submitted
"He Told Cause He Was Scared. Nobody Smashed His Girl" Shotti Says 6ix9ine Was A Gang Member & Making Excuses For Why He Snitched + Disses Wack 100!

"He Told Cause He Was Scared. Nobody Smashed His Girl" Shotti Says 6ix9ine Was A Gang Member & Making Excuses For Why He Snitched + Disses Wack 100!

views
198,809
date submitted
“F**k You Guy Fieri” Food Reviewer Is Mad AF & Rightfully So… $35 Dollars For A Chicken Sandwich!?

“F**k You Guy Fieri” Food Reviewer Is Mad AF & Rightfully So… $35 Dollars For A Chicken Sandwich!?

views
88,581
date submitted
Pure Foolery: Homie Did The Fast Food Worker Dirty With This One!

OH NAH Pure Foolery: Homie Did The Fast Food Worker Dirty With This One!

views
69,101
date submitted
Damn: Wendy’s Employee Who Punched 67-Year-Old Customer Now Facing Murder Charges After He Dies From His Injuries!

Damn: Wendy’s Employee Who Punched 67-Year-Old Customer Now Facing Murder Charges After He Dies From His Injuries!

views
173,472
date submitted
Wait A Minute: She Really Pulled Out The Strap After The Food Review?

BRUH Wait A Minute: She Really Pulled Out The Strap After The Food Review?

views
36,504
date submitted
Whoa: 6-Year-Old Playing On The Beach Gets Ran Up On By A Shark!

Whoa: 6-Year-Old Playing On The Beach Gets Ran Up On By A Shark!

views
1,873,248
date submitted
Las Vegas News Anchor Arrested After She Was Found Nekkid In Parked Car... Apologizes!

Las Vegas News Anchor Arrested After She Was Found Nekkid In Parked Car... Apologizes!

views
587,569
date submitted
Khaled Different: DJ Khaled Really Flexed Asahd’s Outfit During Class!

Khaled Different: DJ Khaled Really Flexed Asahd’s Outfit During Class!

views
290,431
date submitted
Drunk Chick Thought She Met DJ Khaled At A Gas Station!

Drunk Chick Thought She Met DJ Khaled At A Gas Station!

views
148,397
date submitted
SMH: Karen Calls The Cop On Cashier Because Of A Reciept!

SMH: Karen Calls The Cop On Cashier Because Of A Reciept!

views
74,446
date submitted
Knocked The Mario Coins Outta Her: Chick Pulled Up To A Man’s House To Smash & Gives Him A Keith Lee Review!

Knocked The Mario Coins Outta Her: Chick Pulled Up To A Man’s House To Smash & Gives Him A Keith Lee Review!

views
223,138
date submitted
Beyond Disgusting: Houston Restaurant Worker Arrested After Being Caught Doing The Unimaginable To The Food!

Beyond Disgusting: Houston Restaurant Worker Arrested After Being Caught Doing The Unimaginable To The Food!

views
92,288
date submitted
"Honey, We Got TOTO Toilet Bowls" DJ Khaled Shows Off Expensive Toilets That Drake Bought For His Family!

"Honey, We Got TOTO Toilet Bowls" DJ Khaled Shows Off Expensive Toilets That Drake Bought For His Family!

views
109,364
date submitted
Hold Up: DJ Akademiks Says Male Rappers Are Sleeping With Male Executives! "Don't Want To Get Randomly Killed, I Wont Mention Names"

Hold Up: DJ Akademiks Says Male Rappers Are Sleeping With Male Executives! "Don't Want To Get Randomly Killed, I Wont Mention Names"

views
331,945
date submitted
Throw The Whole Restaurant Away: Dude Went To A Local ATL Food Spot During His Lunch Break And Saw This!

Throw The Whole Restaurant Away: Dude Went To A Local ATL Food Spot During His Lunch Break And Saw This!

views
178,905
date submitted
Streamer N3on Says Alabama Barker Threatened To Sue Him After She Friend-Zoned Him!

THE "NDA" THREAT Streamer N3on Says Alabama Barker Threatened To Sue Him After She Friend-Zoned Him!

views
50,615
date submitted
Fans Are Concerned For Fat Joe After Seeing Him Walk With Dj Khaled… They Had No Idea Joe Moved Like This!

Fans Are Concerned For Fat Joe After Seeing Him Walk With Dj Khaled… They Had No Idea Joe Moved Like This!

views
348,422
date submitted
American Airlines Pilot Reportedly Sees UFO While Flying Over New Mexico! "It Looked Like Cylindrical Object"

American Airlines Pilot Reportedly Sees UFO While Flying Over New Mexico! "It Looked Like Cylindrical Object"

views
367,671
date submitted