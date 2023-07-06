Roller Coaster Riders Stuck Upside Down For Nearly 4 Hours At Wisconsin Festival!
A ride called the "Fireball," which features a large loop around which riders zoom along, stalled near its peak with eight people on board, according to a Facebook post by witness Scott Brass. Riders, seven of whom were children, were trapped upside down on the coaster for more than four hours as first responders worked to rescue them. Posted By Persist
