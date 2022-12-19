No Excuses: Man Born With No Legs Wins His Debut MMA Fight!
Clark was born without any legs due to a rare birth disorder called caudal regression syndrome but has not let that stop him from achieving his goals. He crossed another off his list in a fight at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings in San Diego. He went up against Eugene Murray for three rounds and won his match via unanimous decision. Clark celebrated his victory with a backflip inside the cage. Posted By Persist
