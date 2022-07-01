More Than 90 Rounds?! Family Of Jayland Walker Speaks Out After Akron Police Unload Over 90 Shots At Him!
Family attorneys say Jayland Walker was shot at 90 times (hit with over 60 rounds) by Akron, Ohio, police as they pursued the 25-year-old Black man on Monday. With body-cam footage still under wraps, Walker’s family begged for answers Thursday after he was gunned down in what began as a traffic stop for a traffic-equipment violation. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS