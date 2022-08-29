Parenting Ain’t For Everybody: Mom Uses Her Kids To Allegedly Set Store On Fire So She Could Steal From Clothing Store!

THE INVESTIGATORS: Check out the surveillance video inside the Carter's on Siegen Lane. Authorities have arrested Jerdae Tanner, accusing her of using her own kids to set a fire inside the store while she stuffs clothes in her bag and they get away. Posted by JR

