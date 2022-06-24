From Shooting People To Shooting Turkeys: Acquitted Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Unveils Video Game Where Players Shoot "Fake News" Turkeys!
Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two people and wounded a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, announced Thursday plans to release a video game, with proceeds going toward funding defamation lawsuits against the media. In the game, players control Rittenhouse, who, equipped with a cartoonish orange gun, shoots turkeys labeled “fake news” and “MSDNC.”. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS