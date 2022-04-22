SMH: 2 Men Kidnapped Woman After She Rejected Them At Atlanta Gas Station!
An Atlanta, Georgia woman is reportedly safe after police arrested two men who kidnapped her when she rejected their advances at a local gas station.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies reported Quentin Williams,21, and Roderequicge Allen,19, were arrested Wednesday for kidnapping a woman last month. On March 20, the woman entered an Exxon gas station near Glenwood Road when the two men started catcalling and tried to hit on her. However, she rejected their advances.
Moments later, the pair grabbed the victim and threw her in the trunk of a car. The victim managed to escape from the men near Wesley Chapel Road.
Williams and Allen were arrested by deputies and U.S. Marshals near River Road for the kidnapping. Currently, they are being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond and facing felony kidnapping charges. Posted By Ghost
