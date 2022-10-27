Da Unknown - Diamonds On Da Crown (Clear Fly) Padmakshi [Unsigned Artist]

This Song Is Dedicated To The Living Goddess Saraswati Who Created The Universe. All Praises And Glory Is Given To The True Living Gods. This Video Clearly Explains That No Matter What Is Done Inside Of This Divine Play We Are Blessed To Be In Nothing Can Stop Ya Majesty's Will Power. Everything Created Inside Her Creation Is A Reflection Of Her Power..Her Divine Play Is Called Lila. Inside This Beautiful Play Positive And Negative Qualities Exist She Created Both Qualities. She Created The Devas / Angels And Asuras / Demons. She Created Insects Animals And Humans ! So Every Single Thing Created In Her Creation Reports Ta Her. It's Nothing And No One Who Can Fight Against Her ! She is The Eternal Champion !!!!!! Who Will Always And Forever Remain Undefeated For All Infinity.



