Wild: Body Cam Footage Shows Two Los Angeles Teens Being Saved From Overdose By Narcan!

BROKEN? 2,189 views

Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Two teens were found unconscious, lying on the ground inside a bedroom as deputies ran inside the home. Nearby family members can be heard screaming for help. Body cam footage shows deputies administering CPR while yelling for Narcan to be brought over. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS