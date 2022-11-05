Wild: Body Cam Footage Shows Two Los Angeles Teens Being Saved From Overdose By Narcan!
Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Two teens were found unconscious, lying on the ground inside a bedroom as deputies ran inside the home. Nearby family members can be heard screaming for help. Body cam footage shows deputies administering CPR while yelling for Narcan to be brought over. Posted By Persist
