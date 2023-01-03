Show's Over: Tiger Attacks Circus Trainer, Bites His Neck During Live Performance In Italy!

A tiger attacked a circus trainer during a live performance in the Italian province of Lecce. As the 31-year-old trainer, identified as Ivan Orfei, shrieks in pain and struggles to free himself from the tiger's clutches, the enormous cat bites on his neck and pierces his leg with its teeth. Posted By Persist

