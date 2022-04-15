She's Wildin: Woman Gets Shot After Pointing Gun At Minnesota Deputy!
Deputy Czerny saw a gun in Shequoya Basswood’s possession and began to retreat away from her, drawing his firearm, and ordering her to drop the gun. Basswood then turned toward Deputy Czerny, cycled the action on the firearm, and pointed it at him. Deputy Czerny fired his firearm, striking Basswood. She was charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Murder – Attempt, Felon Convicted of Crime of Violence – Firearm or Ammunition Violation, Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm, Fleeing a Police Officer, and Carry/Possesses Pistol Without a Permit. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS