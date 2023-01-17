Lil Tjay Arrested After Police Find Multiple Loaded Guns In Car On His Way To A Music Video Shoot With Ice Spice In The Bronx!

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, also known as Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to police sources.



The 21-year-old, who has 7 million followers on Instagram, was traveling in a black Cadillac Escalade, along West 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue in the Bronx, when police conducted a car stop.



Police say a total of five men were inside the Escalade, from which they recovered four handguns.



Police sources say that Lil Tjay was one of the five people in the vehicle.



He will be charged with criminal possession of a weapon.



The arrest comes a little more than six months after the rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey in June of 2022.



He was one of two men who were injured in the shooting.