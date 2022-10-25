Brittney Griner Will Now Begin Her 9 Year Sentence In Russia After Court Rejects Her Appeal!
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from US basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison term on drug charges, ignoring her plea for the “traumatic” sentence to be reduced. US President Joe Biden’s administration dismissed the ruling as “another sham judicial proceeding” that will keep Griner “wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances” and vowed to continue pressing for her release. Posted By Persist
