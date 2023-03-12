45-Year-Old Cheer Coach From Oklahoma Allegedly Has Sex With Her Daughter's 16-Year-Old Boyfriend 300 Times!

"An Oklahoma cheerleading coach has been arrested for allegedly having sex with her daughter’s 16-year-old ex-boyfriend more than 300 times, authorities said. Jennifer Hawkins, 45, was taken into custody on second-degree rape and sexual battery charges on Wednesday after her alleged five-year sexual relationship with the teen came to light. Detectives started investigating the Moore Public Schools cheer coach in January after the alleged victim, now 21, leveled the rape accusations against her, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 25. He told investigators that Hawkins first prompted him for sex in 2017 when the then-sophomore was dating her daughter. He alleges that he had sex with Hawkins at her home almost every day during his lunch break throughout his sophomore and junior year. The victim told cops they had sex more than 300 times from 2017 through 2022, according to court documents." -NyPost

Posted by Thrillz