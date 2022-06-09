World's Gone Crazy: Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant!
A shooter opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there are "multiple fatalities." The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff's office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time. Posted By Persist
