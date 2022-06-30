Say What? Logan Paul Officially Signs A Contract With WWE!

Paul published a photo with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon while writing “just signed with the @WWE” as the caption. it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year. No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense. Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023. Posted By Persist

