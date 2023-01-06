All Out Chaos: Mexican Cartel Targets Airport & Shoots At Planes After Son Of "El Chapo" Is Arrested!
Drug cartel gunmen have attacked planes at a Mexican airport in reprisal for the government’s arrest of kingpin El Chapo’s son. The terrifying assault on Culiacan International Airport in the country’s Sinaloa province was captured in dramatic videos. The Mexican airline Aeromexico has said that a plane meant to fly from Culiacan to Mexico City was hit by gunfire and has been cancelled. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS