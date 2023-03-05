Just Sick: Predator Gets Busted Trying To Lure 13-Year-Old Into Bathroom And Confesses To The Unthinkable!

A disturbing video shows a child predator trying to lure a 13-year-old child to his place of work so he can have sex with him in the bathroom. This shocking incident came to light when the predator was finally apprehended by a group of vigilant citizen activists known as Predator Poachers.



Upon further questioning, it was discovered that the predator was in possession of infant pornography, which is a heinous crime in itself. Furthermore, the predator openly admitted to having a sexual attraction towards dogs.



What makes this case even more alarming is the fact that the predator had failed to register on the sex offender list, despite being mandated to do so by law. This meant that he had been able to evade law enforcement for a staggering five years, leaving other potential victims at risk.



Thankfully, Predator Poachers were able to bring this individual to justice, ensuring that he will no longer pose a threat to vulnerable members of society. However, this case serves as a stark reminder that the issue of child predation remains a serious concern and that all members of society must remain vigilant in order to protect our children from such despicable crimes. Posted b YJR